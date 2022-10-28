Driver of stolen truck sought after crashing into police cruiser near Kamloops

Mounties near Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying suspects after the driver of a stolen truck rammed a police cruiser and fled Thursday afternoon.The incident led to a large police presence near Paul Lake, according to a news release from the Tk'emlúps Rural RCMP detachment.

It began around 12:10 p.m., when an officer was patrolling near Paul Lake and Cold Creek roads and saw a black truck that had been reported as stolen.

When the officer approached the truck in his vehicle, the truck rammed it and then fled up Paul Lake Road, according to police.

The officer was not injured in the crash, police said.

Multiple officers responded and searched the area, soon finding the truck abandoned near Paul Lake and Harper Mountain roads. A police dog was also called in, but officers were unable to locate any suspects.

“We are releasing an image of the stolen vehicle and its license plate information in hopes that someone will recall seeing it and lead police to information or video surveillance which may help identify the suspects,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, spokesperson for Kamloops RCMP, in the release.

“Our hope is for residents to go home and review their dash cam or security footage from the day and see if there is anything present that could help further the investigation.”

Police describe the truck as a black, 2022 Ford F350 with BC licence plate ST 3345. It was stolen from a business on Leigh Road around 1 a.m. Thursday, Mounties said.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-38590, police said.