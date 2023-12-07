Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Nanaimo, RCMP say

A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nanaimo Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Cinnabar Drive in the Cinnabar neighbourhood, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

At that time, police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven over an embankment. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver died at the scene, police said.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of it to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.