    • Driver charged in B.C. highway crash that killed mother of 4

    A stretch of Highway 22 north of Trail, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image captured in October 2018. A stretch of Highway 22 north of Trail, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image captured in October 2018.
    Nearly a year and a half after a mother of four was killed in a head-on crash while driving with her children on a B.C. highway, charges have been laid.

    Terry Jackson has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, according to an update from the BC Highway Patrol Tuesday.

    The fatal collision happened on Highway 22 near Trail on Oct. 1, 2022 when a pick-up truck reportedly drove into oncoming traffic.

    "The mother and children were all transported to Trail Regional Hospital where the mother tragically passed away. The children were treated for serious injuries and released from hospital," authorities said when announcing the charges.

    Police previously said the mother was 34, and the children were between eight and 14 at the time of the crash.

    Jackson's first court appearance has been set for Feb. 29 in Rossland.

