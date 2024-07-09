VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Driver arrested for impairment after Maple Ridge hit-and-run crash, RCMP say

    The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo) The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo)
    Police in Maple Ridge say a driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that sent a cyclist to hospital Monday evening.

    The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 224 Street and Selkirk Avenue, Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement to CTV News.

    At that time, officers were called to a reported hit-and-run incident "in which a cyclist was struck and left unconscious," police said.

    When they arrived, police found the cyclist receiving treatment from BC Emergency Health Services and the Maple Ridge Fire Department. Police said the victim regained consciousness and was taken to hospital.

    "Police spoke with witnesses and were able to obtain the B.C. licence plate of the vehicle that struck the cyclist," the RCMP statement reads.

    "Police located the vehicle and one person was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired."

    Mounties said their investigation is "active and ongoing." 

