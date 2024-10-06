Man sets minivan on fire outside Vancouver City Hall

A man parked a minivan in front of Vancouver City Hall Sunday evening and set it ablaze, according to police.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but around 100 litres of unburned gasoline in canisters remained inside the van, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News.

As a result, police blocked off West 12th Avenue in front of City Hall, he said, adding that nobody was hurt in the fire.

Janna Bentley, who watched the scene unfold, told CTV News she first saw the smoke around 5:30 p.m.

“The tires were exploding, and you could see fuel had leaked out of the van and then that was on fire too,” she said. “We can see someone kneeling on the sidewalk beside it, just kind of watching it.”

The witness says firefighters arrived at the building after about five minutes.

The alleged arsonist was arrested.

“He was very calm when the police put handcuffs on him. He didn't try to get away or anything,” Bently recounted.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and we believe the suspect acted alone,” Addison wrote.

The suspect’s motivation remains unknown.