1 dead, 4 hospitalized after rollover crash on Coquihalla: RCMP

One person was killed and four others hospitalized when a car sped off the road and rolled over south of Merritt, B.C., Saturday, according to authorities.

The Merritt RCMP says officers were called to the Coquihalla, or Highway 5, north of Juliet Road around 3:50 p.m.

A sedan carrying five people travelling north had gone off the road at a high speed and rolled before coming to a stop, according to police.

Despite the efforts of first responders, one of the passengers was declared dead at the scene. The four others were taken to hospital and police did not disclose the nature of their injuries.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this serious incident,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano said in a news release Sunday. “We would like to thank all those who provided aid to those involved with the incident, including BC Emergency Health Services and Merritt Fire.”

Collision analysts were sent to the scene and Mounties say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, while impairment has been ruled out.

Anyone with dash camera video or information about the crash is asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.