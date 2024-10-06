Downtown Langley restaurant demolished after massive fire

All that was left of a downtown Langley restaurant Sunday was a pile of rubble behind a blue fence, after a massive fire tore through it the morning before.

After the flames were extinguished, crews moved in to demolish the old building—which partially collapsed during the fire—on the Fraser Highway one-way that housed Viva Mexico restaurant.

No one was hurt in the blaze, according to the Downtown Langley Business Association, which said other shops in the area could be facing smoke and water damage.

Bob Foster, owner of Krazy Bob’s Music Emporium across the street from Viva Mexico, recalled waking up to the smell of smoke around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Waking up to smoke smelling in your shop is not a good feeling,” he told CTV News Sunday.

He grabbed his dog and went outside to see what was going on.

“There were flames on the other side and then it just took off,” he said. “(Firefighters) were trying their best to save it and you just realize that this building is gone.”

Foster said the local business community is tight-knit and will come together during the difficult time.

“We just kind of care about each other, take care of each other and offer what we can,” he said.

“This community has recovered from a lot of things and changes that we are very resilient, and a lot of the people here don’t just survive, we thrive because we work together as a team.”

During the fire, several businesses posted condolences to the staff at Viva Mexico on social media.

In its own statement, the restaurant thanked customers for their support.

“We are going through a very difficult time,” the post reads. “We promise to come back stronger, with the same love for our community. Thank you for standing with us.”

“Right now everyone’s a little unsteady but we’ll get a hold and work together as a team,” Foster said.

CTV News has contacted the Langley City Fire Rescue Service for more information and will update this story if a response is received.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Abigail Turner