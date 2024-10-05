1 dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey

One person is dead after the driver of a pickup truck hit a bench where two people were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.

According to Surrey RCMP, the driver of the pickup “crossed into oncoming traffic” near 144 Street and Hyland Drive and around 4:30 p.m.

“The vehicle then collided with a bus stop bench injuring two pedestrians and causing damage to the surrounding property,” a statement from Mounties said.

“One-33-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene. A second male in his 30’s received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”

The driver was arrested at the scene, and the RCMP says drugs and speed have not been ruled out as causes of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.