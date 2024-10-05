VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey

    Police are seen investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 5. (CTV News) Police are seen investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 5. (CTV News)
    Share

    One person is dead after the driver of a pickup truck hit a bench where two people were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.

    According to Surrey RCMP, the driver of the pickup “crossed into oncoming traffic” near 144 Street and Hyland Drive and around 4:30 p.m.

    “The vehicle then collided with a bus stop bench injuring two pedestrians and causing damage to the surrounding property,” a statement from Mounties said.

    “One-33-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene. A second male in his 30’s received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”

    The driver was arrested at the scene, and the RCMP says drugs and speed have not been ruled out as causes of the crash.

    Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News