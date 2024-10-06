Man arrested after stealing Vancouver police cruiser, driving it into neighbourhood park

A man stole a police car and drove it onto the field of an East Vancouver park Sunday morning, placing “dozens of bystanders in harm’s way,” according to police.

Officers were flagged down by a woman in distress near East Hastings Street and Semlin Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

“As the officers stepped out and turned their focus to the woman, the suspect got into the driver’s seat, stole the police car, and drove it toward a group of families at Templeton Park,” a statement from the Vancouver Police Department said.

“The suspect drove up on the grass field, near where young families were gathered at a playground and where kids were playing soccer.”

The driver and alleged car thief hit one person who was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect – who the VPD have not named but have described as a “prolific offender” – was arrested and then taken to hospital where he was treated for unspecified injuries he sustained while being “apprehended by the police dog.”

The statement form police says it is fortunate no one else was hurt and that police anticipate recommending multiple charges.