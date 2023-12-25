VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into downtown Vancouver hotel

    A pickup truck towing a camping trailer crashed into the Sheraton Wall Centre in downtown Vancouver on Dec. 24, 2023. (@RVGEEKS00621560) A pickup truck towing a camping trailer crashed into the Sheraton Wall Centre in downtown Vancouver on Dec. 24, 2023. (@RVGEEKS00621560)

    A driver was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a downtown Vancouver hotel on Christmas Eve.

    Authorities said the pickup – which was towing a camping trailer – smashed into the valet area of the Sheraton Wall Centre.

    The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News the driver was arrested for "driving-related offences."

    "There is significant damage to the building but no injuries," Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Police said the crash remains under investigation. 

    Witnesses said they were walking through downtown looking at Christmas lights when they spotted the aftermath of the crash.

    "When we came over, we first through that they were shooting a movie or something," said Peter Knize. "They said no, someone had driven right through into the concierge desk."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

    An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighbourhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. The killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi, a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify with fears of the Israel-Hamas war sparking a regional spillover with Iran-backed groups. The Israeli strikes killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News