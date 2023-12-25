Driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into downtown Vancouver hotel

A driver was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a downtown Vancouver hotel on Christmas Eve.

Authorities said the pickup – which was towing a camping trailer – smashed into the valet area of the Sheraton Wall Centre.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News the driver was arrested for "driving-related offences."

"There is significant damage to the building but no injuries," Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses said they were walking through downtown looking at Christmas lights when they spotted the aftermath of the crash.

"When we came over, we first through that they were shooting a movie or something," said Peter Knize. "They said no, someone had driven right through into the concierge desk."