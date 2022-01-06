Dozens of people known to have COVID-19 in 5 new long-term care outbreaks in Fraser Health

Dozens of people are known to have COVID-19 as Fraser Health deals with outbreaks at five more long-term care facilities.

B.C.'s most populous health authority announced outbreaks Thursday at homes in Surrey, White Rock and New Westminster.

According to the latest data from the authority, seven residents at Surrey's CareLife Fleetwood have tested positive for COVID-19, and three residents and nine staff members at the Hilton Villa Seniors Community.

Also in Surrey, five residents and four staff members tested positive at Kinsmen Lodge.

At Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, four residents and fifteen staff members were diagnosed through testing, and another eight residents and nine staff members have COVID at New West's Kiwanis Care Centre.

In total, the five outbreaks involve 27 residents and 37 staff, for a total of 64 people.

No details have been provided about the severity of cases or whether the residents are fully vaccinated.

Residents and staff with the novel coronavirus are self-isolating in their homes, and enhanced measures are being put in place at all five facilities.

Fraser Health is working with the sites to identify who may have been exposed.

Outbreaks are being reported more often again in B.C. as the province deals with the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the disease.

Strict visitor restrictions were re-issued recently in an effort to slow transmission in a demographic considered one of the province's most vulnerable.

But B.C.'s seniors advocate says the decision to ban all non-essential visitors last week leaves many residents without company. She's arguing the restrictions prevent families from providing "vital support" to their loved ones in care homes.