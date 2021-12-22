Downtown Eastside stabbing becomes Vancouver's 18th homicide of 2021

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in the Downtown Eastside Wednesday morning.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to the Hazelwood Hotel, near the intersection of Hastings and Dunlevy streets, just after 9:30 a.m. for reports that a man had been stabbed outside the building.

The 52-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The VPD said this is the city's 18th homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said, asking anyone with information to call VPD homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.