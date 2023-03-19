Downtown Eastside fire destroys tents in encampment, spreads to building

This photo, shared on Twitter by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services' chief shows crews responding to a fire in an encampment in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Credit: Twitter/@Karen_Fry) This photo, shared on Twitter by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services' chief shows crews responding to a fire in an encampment in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Credit: Twitter/@Karen_Fry)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack

North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener