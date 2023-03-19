Downtown Eastside fire destroys tents in encampment, spreads to building
Vancouver firefighters were called to the Downtown Eastside Sunday evening after a fire destroyed multiple tents in an encampment and spread to a building near Main and East Hastings streets.
Asst. Chief Jarret Gray said flames broke out in front of The Imperial and spread to its entranceway, triggering the sprinkler system which stopped the blaze from spreading.
The Main Street concert venue is currently shuttered.
No injuries to firefighters or residents have been reported, however the occupants of the tents have not yet been located. The cause is under investigation but first Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service crews noted the presence of seven 25-pound propane tanks and one 100-pound propane tanks in the immediate vicinity.
No explosions were reported but Chief Karen Fry, in a tweet, noted the danger the tanks presented at the scene.
"This is not a safe environment for the residents in the area, those living in the tents and the responders," she said.
Last July, Fry issued an order for the city to remove all tents and structures on Hastings Street between Main and Carrall streets, citing safety concerns.
"Should a fire occur in the area in its current condition, it would be catastrophic, putting lives at risk and jeopardizing hundreds of units of much-needed housing," a statement from the City of Vancouver announcing the order read.
Earlier this month a city spokesperson said 74 structures remained in the area, down from 180 at the peak in August of 2022. Advocates and encampment residents have cited a lack of available, affordable, and safe indoor alternatives as the key reason people continue living in tents on sidewalks.
