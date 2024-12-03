2 dead after rollover crash in B.C. Interior

Two people died and one was critically injured in a rollover crash in the B.C. Interior where the driver was reportedly going "far above" the speed limit, according to police.

First responders were called to the Trans-Canada Highway near Cache Creek around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, the driver and two passengers associated with an SUV were located. The driver and one of the two passengers succumbed to injuries they’d sustained, and were pronounced deceased at the scene," a statement from the Ashcroft RCMP says.

"The second passenger was located outside the vehicle with serious, life-threatening injuries. This passenger was taken to the area hospital."

The vehicle is believed to have flipped after going off the road and colliding with a culvert. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call 250-453-2216.