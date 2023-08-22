Downton Lake wildfire has caused 'significant' structure losses in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region: SLRD

The Downton Lake wildfire burning in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region has destroyed multiple properties around Gun Lake, and officials are asking for patience as they work to determine exactly how many.

According to an update Monday by the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, once it gets clearance from BC Wildfire Service to enter the affected area, a rapid damage assessment will likely take days to complete.

Once that’s done, staff will reach out to property owners who have been impacted before notifying the public of what’s been discovered.

“I know it’s very difficult to wait, but unfortunately this is the challenge that’s in front of us and we have a lot of things to overcome,” said Tim Conrad, public information officer of the SLRD’s Emergency Operations Centre. “Our thoughts are with those who are impacted.”

Since being discovered on July 13, BCWS estimates the Downton blaze has grown to 7,139 hectares in size.

The rapid growth led the SLDR to expand an evacuation order on Friday to include all properties in the district’s Electoral Area A that are west of Terzaghi dam.

The order now covers the areas of Gold Lake, Lajoie Lake, Slim Creek, Marshall Lake and north of Carpenter Lake.

The Gold Bridge, Brexton, Bralorne, Tyaughton Lake and Gun Creek Road areas are also impacted.

Paula Walbauer, BCWS public information officer, says crews have been targeting the Tyaghton Lake area in recent days.

“We’ve noticed some significant growth there in the past few days up into the park,” Walbauer said in an online update Monday.

Officials say firefighting efforts are being hampered by hazards on Road 40, a major access point to the Gun Lake area that’s been closed to the public for days.

“While fire activity has lessened, conditions are still very dangerous as the damage the fires have left behind has created new dangers including down hydro lines and debris falling on roads,” said the SLDR statement.

BC Hydro and danger tree assessors are assisting crews in the area to try to clear these hazards, according to the update.