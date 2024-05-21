Dog struck, killed on North Vancouver sidewalk: RCMP

A commercial truck struck and killed a dog named Sweety on a sidewalk in North Vancouver last week, according to authorities.

The North Vancouver RCMP is seeking witnesses and video in an effort to determine if the driver of the "dump-truck-style" vehicle knew that they hit the dog and fled the scene or if they were "unaware" of the collision at the time, a Tuesday statement said.

On May 17 at 11 a.m. the owner was standing at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Forbes Avenue, waiting to cross the street with their leashed dog.

"A commercial vehicle making a turn jumped the edge of the sidewalk and ran over the dog. Sadly, the dog named Sweety did not survive its injuries," police said, adding that the owners are "devastated by the loss of their pet."

Anyone with information or video is urged to call 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-9578.