VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dog struck, killed on North Vancouver sidewalk: RCMP

    A B.C. tribunal has ruled that a man whose puppy died is not entitled to further compensation from the breeder. (Image: Shutterstock) A B.C. tribunal has ruled that a man whose puppy died is not entitled to further compensation from the breeder. (Image: Shutterstock)
    Share

    A commercial truck struck and killed a dog named Sweety on a sidewalk in North Vancouver last week, according to authorities.

    The North Vancouver RCMP is seeking witnesses and video in an effort to determine if the driver of the "dump-truck-style" vehicle knew that they hit the dog and fled the scene or if they were "unaware" of the collision at the time, a Tuesday statement said.

    On May 17 at 11 a.m. the owner was standing at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Forbes Avenue, waiting to cross the street with their leashed dog.

    "A commercial vehicle making a turn jumped the edge of the sidewalk and ran over the dog. Sadly, the dog named Sweety did not survive its injuries," police said, adding that the owners are "devastated by the loss of their pet."

    Anyone with information or video is urged to call 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-9578.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News