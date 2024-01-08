VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dog may have been thrown to its death from Vancouver hotel, police say

    The Molson Hotel on East Hastings Street in Vancouver, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image. The Molson Hotel on East Hastings Street in Vancouver, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image.
    VANCOUVER -

    Police say a dog that fell to its death in downtown Vancouver may have been deliberately thrown from a window.

    Vancouver Police say officers responded to a call and found the dead dog in the laneway beside the Molson Hotel at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

    Sgt. Steve Addison said investigators spoke to witnesses and reviewed security video and believe the dog may have been thrown from the window.

    He said the SPCA has been notified and is conducting a concurrent investigation.

    No charges have been laid in the incident at the six-storey building, which provides supportive housing for individuals at risk of homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.

    On Friday, photos posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a dog's paws protruding from a cardboard box on the pavement

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News