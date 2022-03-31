Dog attack in Delta leaves patient in critical condition, BCEHS says

Paramedics say they transported a person to hospital in critical condition after an apparent dog attack in Delta Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News that the call came in around 1:20 p.m. Two ambulances were dispatched to a home on 93 Avenue in north Delta and a patient with dog bite injuries was transported to hospital, according to BCEHS.

Delta police gave a more specific location for the incident, saying it happened in the 11500 block of 93 Avenue.

Officers were able to "contain" the dog - which police said is a Belgian Malinois, also known as a Belgian shepherd - on a balcony, police said, adding that the dog has been transferred to animal control.

Police said the victim's injuries were on his hand. They were unsure of his condition.