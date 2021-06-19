VANCOUVER -- An abandoned dock on the Fraser River in North Surrey went up in flames Friday night and burned until morning, according to fire officials.

Video of the blaze shared with CTV News Vancouver shows bright orange flames along the length of the structure, which is located on the river north of Musqueam Drive, near Industrial Road.

Dennis Bull, acting battalion chief for the Surrey Fire Service, told CTV News that crews were called to the incident at 10:45 p.m. Friday, and spent "basically all night" at the scene.

"The fire got up underneath the pier and the decking and stuff like that, so we were able to hit it from the shore on the top of the decking, but underneath was hard for us to get at," Bull said. "We had to wait for the fireboat to show up this morning."

The boat from the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service spent the morning putting out hotspots on the dock, which was left as a charred ruin Saturday morning.

Bull said the dock used to belong to a local mill, which is no longer operational. The dock hasn't been used for "quite a while," he said, adding that there was no threat to people or other property as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday.