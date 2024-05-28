VANCOUVER
    • Do you recognize this man? Surrey RCMP seek suspect in alleged daylight stabbing

    Surrey RCMP shared this photo of a man they say is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on May 26, 2024. Surrey RCMP shared this photo of a man they say is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on May 26, 2024.
    Mounties in Surrey are trying to identify a man who allegedly stabbed a woman on a Surrey street Sunday morning.

    Police were called to the 10200 block of City Parkway, near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, at 7:10 a.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon, according to a news release from the Surrey RCMP.

    "Frontline officers attended the area and located a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital," authorities said.

    "It appears that there was an interaction that took place between the suspect male and the female victim prior to the assault," the statement continued.

    In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the detachment confirmed that the alleged stabbing happened on the street and that the suspect was a stranger to the victim.

    The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, bald and roughly 6' tall. A photo released by police shows what he was wearing on the day of the alleged assault.

    Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is urged to call 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-74750.

