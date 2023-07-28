Do you recognize this chicken? Coquitlam RCMP looking for owner of bird allegedly abused by 3 teens

A photo provided by Coquitlam RCMP shows a chicken police rescued after receiving a report that three teens were abusing the animal on July 27, 2023. A photo provided by Coquitlam RCMP shows a chicken police rescued after receiving a report that three teens were abusing the animal on July 27, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener