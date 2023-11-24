Do you recognize these men? RCMP seek suspects in Surrey stabbing

Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a pair of suspects in connection with a stabbing in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood over the summer.

Surrey RCMP said they received a report of a male suffering from stab wounds in the 10200 block of King George Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has been actively working to identify two males who are believed to be involved in this incident," Mounties said in a news release Friday. "Although a motive has not yet been identified, it appears to have been a targeted incident."

RCMP released two photos of the men believed to be involved in the assault in hopes someone will recognize them.

The first suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, beige pants and white shoes at the time of the incident, and has visible tattoos on both of his arms.

The second suspect was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, black and white runners, and was carrying a black bag. He has a visible tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.