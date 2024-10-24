Who are the B.C. Greens who could be kingmakers in the legislature?

VANCOUVER
    B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau joined by MLAs Rob Botterell, left, and Jeremy Valeriote answer questions from media after providing a statement in Victoria, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau joined by MLAs Rob Botterell, left, and Jeremy Valeriote answer questions from media after providing a statement in Victoria, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Two Green Party legislators could hold the balance of power in British Columbia after Saturday's provincial election gave neither the NDP nor the B.C. Conservatives a majority of seats after the initial count.

    Both Green members are new to provincial politics, although leader Sonia Furstenau will continue to lead the party after she lost re-election when she switched ridings to Victoria-Beacon Hill.

    Here are some facts about the MLA-elects, Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell:

    Jeremy Valeriote

    Riding: Elected in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, which includes the communities of Whistler and Squamish. He is the first provincial Green to win a riding on the B.C. mainland.

    Elections past: He lost the 2020 election by 60 votes to Liberal MLA Jordan Sturdy, who did not seek re-election.

    Profession: Geological engineer and former councillor in Gibsons from 2014 to 2018.

    Pitch to voters: He is opposed to the Woodfibre LNG project, a liquefied natural gas plant being built in the riding. His online biography says "the evidence is clear, whatever the big corporate interests and their politician friends say. It’s a bad idea for Howe Sound, for our climate, and for our kids."

    In his own words: During a news conference with Furstenau after the election, Valeriote said he fully supports the party leader.

    "I also have the same concerns about some of the statements made by Conservative candidates and support Sonia's assessment and path forward in this," he said

    Rob Botterell

    Riding: Saanich North and the Islands

    Elections past: The riding was previously represented by Green MLA Adam Olsen, who announced in June that he would not seek re-election but campaigned heavily for the party ahead of this year's vote.

    Profession: Retired lawyer. Botterell has been in private practice for 25 years and previously worked for the B.C. Ministry of Finance developing the provincial freedom of information law.

    Pitch to voters: Botterell was an organizer in the fight against the Site C hydroelectric dam. His online biography describes him as dedicating "much of his career to fighting for social and economic equality, better health care, a stable economy and environmental protection for First Nations."

    In his own words: In an interview on election night, Botterell said he would rely on Furstenau and Olsen for their experience.

    "Certainly, I'll support them in every way I can over the upcoming weeks, making sure that we're all doing what's best for the Green Party and achieving the vision that is a forward-looking vision that really focuses on people, nature and wellness," he said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024

