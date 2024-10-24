B.C. records more than 1,700 drug deaths in first 9 months of 2024

At least 1,749 people have died from toxic and unregulated drugs in British Columbia since the start of the year – a rate of more than six people per day, according to the latest data from the provincial coroner's office.

The numbers indicate an eight per cent decrease in drug deaths compared to the first nine months of 2023, when 1,896 fatalities were recorded.

The B.C. Coroners Service says 187 British Columbians died from unregulated drugs in August and 183 more died in September.

Nearly half – 48 per cent – of the deaths recorded in September were among people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, while 1.1 per cent were people under 18, according to a news release from the coroner's service on Thursday.

Drug toxicity continues to be the leading cause of death in B.C. for people aged 10 to 59.

Men and boys accounted for 77 per cent of the unregulated drug deaths recorded last month. In the first nine months of 2024, women and girls have accounted for 26 per cent of the toxic drug deaths in B.C., marking a 60 per cent increase from four years ago, according to the release.

Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria saw the highest numbers of drug deaths in September, with 45 deaths, 19 deaths and 16 deaths, respectively, according to the data.

However, the B.C. Interior and northern regions recorded the highest fatalities with per capita with 5.6 deaths per 100,000 people recorded in the Interior Health region and 4.3 per 100,000 recorded in Northern Health.

Fentanyl was detected in 85 per cent of unregulated drug fatalities that underwent expedited toxicology testing in September, and stimulants were detected in 81 per cent, according to the coroner's service.