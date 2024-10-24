Mounties investigate theft of driftwood sculptures in Colwood, B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a set of popular driftwood sculptures was reportedly stolen last week.

Police say the artworks were reported stolen from the beach at Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood on Oct. 17, but the sculptures could have been taken any time in the past month.

The stolen driftwood statues depict a squirrel, a hummingbird and a kingfisher. A fourth sculpture of an owl was not stolen but was damaged, the West Shore RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and anyone who has information about the theft and mischief at the beach on Ocean Boulevard.

The artist behind the beloved driftwood creations took to social media on Tuesday to say he's already hard at work creating replacements for those that were taken, and may install tracking devices in them to prevent thefts in the future.

"Looking for some info on tracker air tags, has anyone used them?" artist Paul Lewis wrote on Facebook.

"I'd like to try putting some in the new sculptures that are replacing the ones that got stolen last week. Maybe it will help with the theft and tracking them down."

Tipsters can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.