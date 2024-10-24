10 cats found abandoned in carrier; some up for adoption right now: BC SPCA

Several cats are in need of a home after a woman travelling through B.C. over the Thanksgiving weekend found the animals abandoned in a small carrier, the BC SPCA says.

The cats were found in a truck pullout on the side of the road in 70 Mile House, according to the charity. There were 10 tuxedo-coloured felines in total, including a mom with five kittens and another cat that was pregnant.

The woman called her husband, who then called the BC SPCA, the organization recounted in a media release Thursday.

“I was contacted by the helpline on the weekend. At the time we didn’t know where the cats had been found, only that they were on their way to Vancouver. We started to prepare for the cats to come into our care,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SPCA’s Vancouver shelter. “The finder later informed us that she would be arriving in Vancouver very late on Monday, too late for us to bring them into the animal centre, so they stayed overnight in her home, and she brought them in the next day.”

All of the kitties are healthy, the BC SPCA said, adding that the mom and kittens were quickly sent to a foster home.

The pregnant cat ended up giving birth to five kittens the day after arriving in her foster home.

“This kind woman saved more than 10 cats, she saved 15,” Dunlop said.

In the release, the charity issued a reminder that abandoning an animal is a criminal offence in Canada.

Two of the cats, a bonded pair named Brussel and Sprout, are already up for adoption.