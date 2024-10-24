Things to do in Vancouver on the last weekend of October

The last weekend of October brings events celebrating Halloween, Diwali and more to Metro Vancouver. Here are some activities you may want to check out:

Vancouver Fall Home Show

The Vancouver Fall Home Show takes over the convention centre's west building this weekend, opening Thursday with free admission from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The show – which features hundreds of vendors, displays and presentations from the home-building and -furnishing industries – continues with ticketed admission through Sunday.

This year's event also features a Got Craft pop-up marketplace, with small, local vendors offering jewelry, clothing, food, home wares, art, paper goods and more. Participating Got Craft vendors can be found on that organization's website.

The full schedule for the home show, as well as information on vendors and ticketing, can be found on its website.

Diwali Fest downtown

Celebrate the festival of lights at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown with the 21st annual Diwali Fest on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature South Asian music and dance performances, a marketplace, food trucks, Rangoli and Diya painting.

While the event is free, organizers ask attendees to register online in advance.

Vancouver Opera presents: Die Fledermaus

Vancouver Opera begins its 65th anniversary season this weekend with a performance of Die Fledermaus.

German for "The Bat," Johann Strauss' operetta "radiates charm, wit, and good-natured mischief" with its comedic songs and "madcap" masquerade-ball plot, according to Vancouver Opera.

Additional performances are scheduled for Halloween and next weekend. Tickets are available through the Vancouver Opera website.

Central Spark

The City of Burnaby is hosting a free, family friendly Halloween celebration in Central Park on Friday.

"Central Spark" will feature "a lively dance party," food trucks, a drone light display and a fireworks show.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Kingsway and Patterson Avenue, near Patterson SkyTrain Station.

Haunted Village in Burnaby

Another Halloween celebration in a Burnaby park this weekend is the Burnaby Village Museum's Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories.

Guests visiting the 10-acre attraction in Deer Lake Park will be invited to encounter characters and scenes from a variety of tales from around the globe.

While admission to the museum is typically free, Haunted Village programming is a ticketed event. It runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, and admission is $10, or $5 for children 12 and younger.

Yaga at Gateway Theatre

Just in time for Halloween, Gateway Theatre's latest production "Yaga" is "part thriller, part comedy, part nightmare fairy tale," according to organizers.

Performances begin Thursday night with a pay-what-you-will preview, and the show runs through Nov. 2 at the theatre in Richmond, 6500 Gilbert Rd. Tickets can be purchased online.

With files from MOVE 103.5's Leanne McLaren