B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon

VICTORIA -

Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.

Elections BC says results of the Surrey City Centre recount will be posted on Sunday when it is complete, with the results from the Juan De Fuca - Malhat recount to be posted on Monday.

The election agency also says in a statement that screening of uncounted absentee and mail-in ballots has identified 65,000 ballots province-wide must also be tallied in a process running from Saturday until Monday, up from the previous estimate of 49,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.