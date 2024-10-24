VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man charged with arson, assault following house fire in Surrey, B.C.

    Police and firefighters respond to a "possible arson" at a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (CTV News) Police and firefighters respond to a "possible arson" at a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (CTV News)
    A 29-year-old man has been charged with arson and assault with a weapon after police were called last week to a fire in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.

    Mounties and firefighters responded to the house fire on 122 Street near 78 Avenue on Oct. 18.

    The fire appeared to have broken out in a large, two-storey home in the late morning.

    Images from the scene showed a large police and fire response, but minimal visible damage to the structure.

    The Surrey Fire Department detained one man at the scene on the suspicion he had started the blaze.

    The man was handed over to responding officers, who arrested him and took him to the Surrey RCMP detachment for further investigation, according to police.

    On Thursday, the RCMP announced charges had been approved against Mohammad Hashimi, who faces one count of arson causing damage to property and two counts of assault with a weapon.

    No injuries were reported at the scene, however the suspect allegedly threatened some of the responding firefighters with a knife, the Surrey RCMP told CTV News.

    Hashimi was held in police custody pending his next court appearance scheduled for later Thursday.

    The investigation is ongoing, the RCMP said.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday

