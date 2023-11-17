Did you know her? Police seeking to ID woman found dead in downtown Vancouver

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was found dead from an apparent drug overdose in Vancouver's downtown core earlier this year.

The Vancouver Police Department said the woman's body was discovered on a sidewalk near Drake and Hornby streets on the morning of May 25.

More than five months later, her identity remains a mystery – despite investigators' attempts to confirm who she is using DNA, missing person reports and police databases.

"Though her name is currently unknown, we believe someone out there knew this person and has information that may help us identify her," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "We’re asking anyone who recognizes these unique tattoos to contact our investigators."

Authorities noted that the woman's death is not the subject of a criminal investigation.

Police shared several images Friday that they hope could jog someone's memory of the deceased, including an image of turquoise reading glasses that were found beside her body.

They also provided three pictures of the woman's tattoos: a blue star with the letter "J," which was on her left wrist; a robot carrying a radio, which was on her right wrist; and a tribal design with two blue roses and two red roses, which was on the middle of her back.

The Vancouver Police Department urged anyone who has information on the woman's identity to contact the force's Missing Person Unit by calling 604-717-2530 or emailing missing.vpd@vpd.ca.