Demand for power amid heat wave expected to break May record: BC Hydro

As British Columbians try to stay cool during the first heat wave of the year, the province’s power authority is bracing for record-breaking electricity demands.

In a statement issued Friday, BC Hydro said it expects customers will use the most power on Monday, when the temperature high is forecast to hover around 30 C.

“While the demand for power is expected to remain higher-than-average until temperatures begin to decrease mid-next week, BC Hydro wants to assure its customers that its renewable and reliable, hydroelectric system can meet the additional demand,” reads the release.

While BC Hydro is anticipating high power demands in the coming days, it says electricity usage will only be about two-thirds of what is typically recorded on the coldest days of the year.

For those looking to stay cool on a budget, BC Hydro provided six recommendations—including closing drapes and blinds, which the power authority says can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat.

Another tip is to shut doors and windows to keep colder air in and warmer air out, or to use a fan.

“Running a fan nine hours a day over the summer costs just $7,” BC Hydro said in its release.

Other recommendations include using a heat pump or, if that system isn’t suitable for a home, going for a ductless heat pump unit.

“BC Hydro offers up to $3,000 in rebates for switching from a fossil fuel-based system, which can be combined with provincial and federal rebates for a total savings of up to $11,000 on cost and installation with some municipalities adding additional rebates on top of that,” the release reads.

The final recommendation is to opt for a window AC unit, as opposed to portable ones, since the former are twice as energy efficient, according to BC Hydro.

Models that are ENERGY STAR certified use between 30 and 40 per cent less power than standard units, the power authority noted.

BC Hydro data shows that since 2017, residential electricity demand has increased by 12 per cent from June through August, which the power authority believes is linked to a rise in AC use in residential homes.

“Climate change has made access to AC increasingly vital as summer temperatures increase," BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder said in a release issued last summer.

Last year, BC Hydro said one quarter of British Columbians had purchased or upgraded their AC systems, with 72 per cent of those people reporting they were motivated to do so due to increasingly severe and frequent summer heat.

"AC use increased by about 50 per cent over the past decade, from a quarter of British Columbians using it at home to nearly 40 per cent, but we still see far greater demand for electricity in the winter months,” said Rieder.