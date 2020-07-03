VANCOUVER -- A Delta teacher has been charged with three counts of child pornography-related offences, local Mounties announced Friday.

Elazar Reshef, 52, was charged following an investigation by the Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit. Police say that, because he works as a teacher in the Delta School District, they're releasing information in the interest of public safety.

The investigation began in March last year after an electronic service provider alleged an account user had child pornography in their possession.

Surrey Mounties immediately launched an investigation and, after a review of the evidence, charges were approved against Reshef on Thursday.

"Investigators have reviewed all available evidence and, at this point, no Lower Mainland children have been identified as potential victims," Mounties said in a news release.

In a letter sent to parents at Gray Elementary, where Reshef taught, the school's principal said the teacher has not worked or been permitted on school property since July 2019, when the district learned of the RCMP investigation.

"District senior staff and administration have worked closely with Surrey RCMP over the past year and are very appreciative of the work the RCMP has done on this matter," Patrick Klassen wrote in the letter.

"Cases such as this, which are thankfully very rare, are deeply disturbing and upsetting."

Klassen said the school district wasn't previously permitted to share details with parents until charges were announced.

Reshef is charged with two counts of making or publishing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The alleged offences took place on three separate dates last year: June 23, and July 4 and 11.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung