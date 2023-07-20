Deaths of 2 women being investigated in Prince George

Police in Prince George opened investigations into the deaths of two women in the city in a span of two days, according to media statements.

On Monday July 17, Mounties say they were called to a home in the 1500 block of Victoria Street for reports of a deceased woman.

“The death was deemed suspicious,” says a news release from the Prince George RCMP. No further information about the woman or how she died was provided.

The next day, police say a 22-year-old woman was killed during a home invasion in the 2100 block of Upland Street.

“Police believe this was a targeted event and do not believe there to be a further risk to the general public,” a news release form the detachment says, adding that no further information will be released at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 250-561-3300.