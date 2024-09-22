Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP in Metro Vancouver

British Columbia's New Democrats and the B.C. Conservatives are set to take their election tours to Metro Vancouver cities today as the campaign enters its second day.

John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives are scheduled to be in Surrey, with David Eby's New Democrats focusing on Metro Vancouver.

Eby spent Saturday criss-crossing the Lower Mainland with stops in Richmond, North Vancouver, Langley and Burnaby.

Rustad was on Vancouver Island Saturday night after opening his campaign in the morning at Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau was campaigning in her Victoria riding.

Voting day is Oct. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.