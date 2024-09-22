One man dead, another injured after gang-related shooting in Langley: IHIT

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Langley Saturday evening that homicide investigators say is gang-related.

Mounties said they responded to shots fired near 196 Street and 84 Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while the other is being treated for unspecified injuries, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team provided few details about the case in a news release late Saturday night, but said evidence indicates the shooting was linked to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.

IHIT said they haven’t identified any suspects.

“This is believed to be a targeted shooting and an isolated event. This investigation is in its initial stages,” the release reads.

Anyone who has CCTV or dash camera video of the area between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.