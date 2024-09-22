Whitecaps fall to tough Galaxy in California
The Vancouver Whitecaps, trying to preserve energy for Wednesday's Canadian Championship showdown against Toronto FC, came up on the short end of a 4-2 Major League Soccer decision on Saturday against the host Los Angeles Galaxy.
The Whitecaps had Brian White back in the starting lineup, and the Caps' all-time leading MLS goal scorer would register his ninth goal in his past eight appearances, while Sam Adekugbe scored a late marker for his first career goal in the MLS regular season.
Early moments in the match proved a stalemate for both sides, but Whitecaps FC found their moments to attack through set pieces and counters, including a corner kick to Belal Halbouni in the fifth minute and a long strike from Alessandro Schöpf that deflected wide in the ninth minute.
At the other end, Gabriel Pec was a constant threat for the Galaxy, who are unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park. After 32 minutes, the Brazilian would find the ball land fortunately at his feet in the box, sliding his 13th goal of the season past an outstretched Yohei Takaoka for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, MLS Defender of the Year contender Ranko Veselinović bravely went to ground to shut down a rush from attacker Joseph Paintsil.
At the half, Whitecaps FC head coach Vanni Sartini brought on veterans Ryan Gauld and Pedro Vite to swing the pressure back toward the Galaxy.Gauld immediately went to work. The Whitecaps captain sprinted ahead on the near touchline to strip the ball off Galaxy defender Miki Yamane.
The wily Scotland international put a low cross into the middle of the box for White, who spun to deliver for Colombian wingback Édier Ocampo — making his first start for the Whitecaps — but his shot went too high.
The hill would become tougher to climb on this night for the Caps. Pec wasn’t done creating havoc as he pulled off a give-and go with Riqui Puig. Once he received the ball back, he flashed a low cross across goal that unfortunately deflected in off a sliding Sebastian Berhalter.
However, Gauld kept his head up for another glorious chance. Off a corner kick, his second touch came inches from putting the away side on the board when his probing ball barely missed Tristan Blackmon’s head at the back post. With 30 minutes left, another beautiful Gauld cross led to the Caps cutting the lead in half.
Berhalter headed the ball to an onrushing White, who cooly tucked it home underneath L.A. ’keeper John McCarthy.Six minutes later, L.A. would restore a two-goal advantage. This time it was Pec to Paintsil for 3-1. In stoppage time, Pec would provide one more dagger with an assist to Riqui Puig to make it four.
But just before the final whistle, an undeterred Gauld expertly whipped in a corner to set up Adekugbe for a header and a 4-2 final.
The Whitecaps will host the Telus Canadian Championship on Wednesday at BC Place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.
