Daughter of Langley, B.C., woman murdered in 1998 furious her mother's killer wants parole
In the days following her mother’s April 1998 murder, Rupy Sidhu spoke to the media pleading for information about the killer or killers who shot Baljit Kondolay in the driveway of their Langley, B.C., home.
Sidhu was just 18 years old at the time. Her mother was 37.
Now, 24 years years later, she’s speaking out again, as Sukhjit Grewall, the man who fired the deadly shots in a plot orchestrated by his father, who was also Kondolay’s new husband, is applying for day parole.
“His father, the mastermind behind the murder, was so far in debt that he coerced an innocent woman, married her, had her change her will and her insurance policies to make him the sole beneficiary just so he could get out of debt. He put a price on my mother's life,” said Sidhu from her home in Calgary.
Both father and son were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, and an accomplice was convicted of second-degree murder. Sidhu has just learned the younger Grewall applied for work release and day parole from Mission Institution, and has a hearing in July.
“I’m angry. I’m sad. I’m really pissed off. When the parole board allows offenders like him to submit these applications, they don’t realize that they are re-opening the wounds of the victims,” said Sidhu.
She fears if Grewall gets out of prison, he will re-offend. “He has not earned that right. He will never earn that right to be released again,” she said.
Sidhu has launched a petition and plans to speak to the parole board during the hearing in July. And she will do the same if Ajit Grewall also applies for parole.
“I’ll respond to that the same way, especially because he was the mastermind behind it,” she said. “He had his son shoot my mom twice in the head. I’m not staying quiet.”
Sidhu says her mother made the strong woman she is today, and will never stop speaking out about the men who killed her for money.
“I think my mom would be very proud. I love her, I always will,“ she said. “I’m going to be there for her.”
