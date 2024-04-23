Date set for Surrey Police Service to take over from RCMP: Farnworth

A date has been set for the Surrey Police Service to replace the RCMP and become the police of jurisdiction in B.C.'s fastest-growing city.

The SPS will take over on Nov. 29, 2024, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Tuesday.

"We have reached a major milestone in this transition journey," he said at a news conference.

"More than anything, the people of Surrey want this to be over. Today we are turning the page on this chapter."

The date does not mean the transition will be complete – finalizing it is a process Farnworth estimated will take at least two years. The SPS and the RCMP will continue work side by side, as they have been throughout the transition. As new SPS officers are hired, Mounties will be redeployed.

"The agreed upon pathway is consistent with the existing legislative framework and can occur in a way that will not require RCMP to delegate their authority or be under the command of another agency," Farnworth said. "Rather, the two police agencies will work together under a collaborative arrangement."

Tuesday's announcement is the latest development in the years-long fight over who will police the city and Farnworth urged any leery observers to take note of the fact that he was flanked by the heads of both police agencies.

"We're all here, which tells you that we're all on the same page in moving the transition forward," he said.

Mayor Brenda Locke campaigned on keeping RCMP and the City of Surrey has taken the fight over the transition to court.

CTV News has reached out to Locke for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.