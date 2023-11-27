VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dad, toddler and brother-in-law identified online as victims of Sea to Sky Highway crash

    Josafat Portillo (left) and his daughter Natalia (centre) have been identified as two of the victims of a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway on Sunday. Iris Paguia Portillo (right) is the sole survivor of the crash. (Image credit: Iris Paguia Portillo/Facebook) Josafat Portillo (left) and his daughter Natalia (centre) have been identified as two of the victims of a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway on Sunday. Iris Paguia Portillo (right) is the sole survivor of the crash. (Image credit: Iris Paguia Portillo/Facebook)

    The young family involved in a tragic collision on B.C.’s Sea to Sky Highway just after midnight Sunday has been identified in an online fundraiser set up to support the sole survivor of the crash.

    A GoFundMe page created Sunday evening identifies the victims as 22-year-old Josafat Portillo, his brother-in-law James Paguia, and his two-year-old daughter Natalia.

    Josafat’s wife and mother to Natalia, Iris Paguia Portillo, was the fourth occupant of the vehicle, and according to police is currently in hospital in stable condition.

    As of Monday evening, the fundraiser to cover funeral costs has raised over $30,000.

    According to the fundraiser, the family was on their way home from a church gathering at the time of the crash.

    The single-vehicle collision happened around 12:30 a.m. near Daisy Lake Dam, south of Whistler, police said.

    Mounties said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service conducted a full investigation, adding that the crash is not believed to be criminal “in any way.”

    "This is an absolute tragedy and our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of those involved and who will be impacted by this loss,” said Insp. Robert Dykstra, Officer in Charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP in a news release Sunday.

