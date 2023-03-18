Cyclist suffers 'significant injuries' in West Vancouver crash

A collision near Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver sent a cyclist to hospital with serious injuries Friday night.

West Vancouver police said in a statement Saturday that they were called to the south intersection of Cross Creek Road and Eyremount Drive around 7:25 p.m. for a reported crash.

West Vancouver Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services also responded, and the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital with "significant injuries," police said.

The driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating, according to police.

“This is a terrible incident,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite, in the statement.

“If you witnessed this collision and have any information for police, please come forward. We need all available evidence to help us with this investigation. That includes any dash cam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to the incident.”

Police closed the intersection for several hours as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigated.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and cite file number 23-3193.