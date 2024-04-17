Cyclist killed in East Vancouver crash

A cyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in East Vancouver Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., a Dodge Ram collided with the cyclist near the intersection of Clark Drive and East 11th Avenue, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The cyclist died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, VPD said.

The department added that the driver is co-operating with the police investigation.

Traffic was shut down on the busy route until about 6 p.m.

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.