VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cyclist killed in East Vancouver crash

    Share

    A cyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in East Vancouver Wednesday afternoon, police said.

    Just before 2 p.m., a Dodge Ram collided with the cyclist near the intersection of Clark Drive and East 11th Avenue, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

    The cyclist died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from paramedics, VPD said.

    The department added that the driver is co-operating with the police investigation.

    Traffic was shut down on the busy route until about 6 p.m.

    Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News