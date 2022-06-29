Cyclist killed in collision with dump truck in downtown Vancouver

Police are investigating after a 28-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a dump truck in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the intersection of Pacific and Hornby streets at around 7:30 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

"Efforts to save the cyclist's life were not successful and he died at the scene," the VPD said. "The driver of the dump truck is co-operating with police."

Investigators do not believe the driver was speeding or impaired at the time of the collision.

A damaged blue and black bicycle could be seen underneath the truck in the aftermath of the accident, which snarled traffic during the morning rush hour.

Authorities asked anyone with information or dash-cam video of the collision to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.