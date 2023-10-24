Crime Stoppers names 'least-wanted trick-or-treaters' from Metro Vancouver

With Halloween approaching, Crime Stoppers has released a list of five fugitives dubbed the "least-wanted trick-or-treaters" in Metro Vancouver – including two who are the subject of potential rewards of $100,000 for information leading to their capture.

The fugitives are wanted on a variety of charges that include kidnapping, manslaughter and first-degree murder, making them "scary" characters to spot out and about during the spooky season, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

Anyone with information on a suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact authorities immediately.

"A single anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers on any of these five could help police get them off the streets," said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, in the release.

"With the public’s help, we could have literally millions of pairs of eyes on the lookout this Halloween."

Annis said the organization receives approximately 5,000 anonymous tips per year, and has "never identified anyone" who chose to reach out with information.

Police and prosecutors are bound to protect the confidentiality of tipsters – a guarantee that has been upheld by Supreme Court of Canada.

Crime Stoppers also promises that people who reach out with information, either by phone or email, will never be questioned or called to testify.

The full list of fugitives on Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers' Halloween "pumpkin gallery" includes:

Bith Gattang Chuol , who is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, break-and-enter, and extortion in connection with the death of Vanessa Silva near Edmonton in September 2021. Authorities believe he may be in Surrey. Chuol is described as 24 years old, 140 lbs., 6'4" with brown eyes and black hair.

, who is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, break-and-enter, and extortion in connection with the death of Vanessa Silva near Edmonton in September 2021. Authorities believe he may be in Surrey. Chuol is described as 24 years old, 140 lbs., 6'4" with brown eyes and black hair. Rabih Alkhalil , who is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and being unlawfully at large. Authorities said Alkhalil escaped from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in July 2022 with the aide of two men posing as contractors. He's described as 36 years old, 166 lbs., 5'10" with brown eyes and black hair.

, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and being unlawfully at large. Authorities said Alkhalil escaped from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in July 2022 with the aide of two men posing as contractors. He's described as 36 years old, 166 lbs., 5'10" with brown eyes and black hair. Fabian Yul Brown , who is wanted for kidnapping, assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, break-and-enter, fraud and possession of stolen property. Authorities said Brown is known to frequent Vancouver. He's described as 49 years old, 201 lbs., 6'3" with brown eyes and a bald head.

, who is wanted for kidnapping, assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats, break-and-enter, fraud and possession of stolen property. Authorities said Brown is known to frequent Vancouver. He's described as 49 years old, 201 lbs., 6'3" with brown eyes and a bald head. Bryan Everette O'Reilly , who was previously convicted on two counts of manslaughter and is wanted by Anahim Lake RCMP for being unlawfully at large and breach of conditions. He is described as 36 years old, 155 lbs., 5'9" with blue eyes and brown hair.

, who was previously convicted on two counts of manslaughter and is wanted by Anahim Lake RCMP for being unlawfully at large and breach of conditions. He is described as 36 years old, 155 lbs., 5'9" with blue eyes and brown hair. Cody Casey, who is wanted on 17 drug and firearms offences and has been on the lam since April 2022. Authorities said Casey was arrested after a Vancouver drug lab bust and released on bail before allegedly cutting off his ankle bracelet. He's described as 37 years old, 200 lbs., 6'0" with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Only Alkhalil and Casey are subject to rewards of up to $100,000, offered in partnership with the Bolo Program, but Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said tipsters can expect to receive up to $5,000 for information leading to any wanted suspect.

Crime Stoppers generally provides rewards for information leading to "an arrest, a charge, recovery of stolen property, seizure of illegal drugs or guns, or denial of a fraudulent insurance claim," according to the release.