    • Witnesses say one dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey

    Police are seen investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 5. (CTV News) Police are seen investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 5. (CTV News)
    One person is reportedly dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck hit a bench, striking people who were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

    The truck also plowed through a fence and hit a house, one of its inhabitants telling CTV News off-camera that he felt the home shake.

    Another resident, who is a nurse, performed CPR on one of the victims, but the individual died at the scene, according to the witness.

    A tarp could be seen underneath the pickup truck.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent six ambulances to the scene at 67 A Avenue and 144 Street around 4:30 p.m.

    “Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to three patients at the scene. Paramedics transported two patients to hospital,” a spokesperson wrote.

    Police shut down 144 Street in both directions between 64th and 68th avenues, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was sent to the area to investigate, said Cpl. Dave Noon with the unit.

    CTV News has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information.

