Crews battling new wildfire within city of Williams Lake

A new wildfire sparked Sunday evening in Williams Lake, B.C., and appears to be spreading inside the city.

BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire’s size at 20 hectares as of 8 p.m. and it is classified as out of control. The blaze was discovered just before 6 p.m.

Several videos posted to social media show flames within an industrial area adjacent to River Valley. Large plumes of black and white smoke are visible.

The City of Williams Lake issued an evacuation alert for properties near the fire and asked all residents to restrict water use to ensure fire crews have enough to respond. The alert covers buildings from the intersection of Highway 20 and Mackenzie Avenue to Jackpine Sawmill Access Road on Mackenzie Avenue.

The city has also activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

“Fire crews are on scene. Please avoid the area if at all possible,” it wrote in a media release.

BCWS says initial attack crews and aerial resources are working the fire.