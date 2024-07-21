Crews battling new wildfire within city of Williams Lake
A new wildfire sparked Sunday evening in Williams Lake, B.C., and appears to be spreading inside the city.
BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire’s size at 20 hectares as of 8 p.m. and it is classified as out of control. The blaze was discovered just before 6 p.m.
Several videos posted to social media show flames within an industrial area adjacent to River Valley. Large plumes of black and white smoke are visible.
The City of Williams Lake issued an evacuation alert for properties near the fire and asked all residents to restrict water use to ensure fire crews have enough to respond. The alert covers buildings from the intersection of Highway 20 and Mackenzie Avenue to Jackpine Sawmill Access Road on Mackenzie Avenue.
The city has also activated its Emergency Operations Centre.
“Fire crews are on scene. Please avoid the area if at all possible,” it wrote in a media release.
BCWS says initial attack crews and aerial resources are working the fire.
Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after doubts were raised about his fitness for office. Soon after, he endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to take his place in the November election.
Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work
With U.S. President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.
The pilot who died in crash after releasing skydivers near Niagara Falls has been identified
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.
Woman found dead in the water near Sunset Beach: Vancouver police
Investigators were at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach after a woman’s body was found in the water Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Canadian musicians struggle to get visas to perform in the U.S., some cancel shows
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
A Florida woman was killed 24 years ago. DNA evidence just helped police make an arrest in the cold case
A Florida woman’s brutal killing nearly 25 years ago may finally be solved after authorities arrested the suspect this week, according to the Sanford Police Department.
