Crews battle wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday

Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the blaze—located outside the Village of Lumby in the Creighton Valley area—was discovered just after 1 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., it was listed as three hectares in size, or 30,000 square metres. The fire has been classified as human-caused.

At 6 p.m., BCWS updated the blaze as “being held,” or “not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.”

A BCWS information officer told CTV News that the fire is in the Lumby Fire Department’s jurisdiction, but it has sent an initial attack crew and response officer to assist the municipal department.

CTV News has reached out to the Lumby Fire Department for more information.

Another spot fire was discovered just before 4 p.m. near Summerland. BCWS also downgraded it to “being held” just after 6:30 p.m.

Also on Sunday, a wildfire was discovered and quickly put out just outside the Village of Lions Bay on the Sea to Sky Highway. It was discovered just before 2:30 p.m, and at 3 p.m., an update said the fire was declared out.

In a similar fashion, a wildfire sparked near Chase, B.C., on Sunday and grew to 4.1 hectares before being declared out a few hours later.

There are currently 96 active fires in the province, according to BCWS, mostly holdover fires from the record-breaking 2023 wildfire season that are still burning underground.

Sunday’s fires come as B.C. is experiencing a record-setting warm weekend. Rain is forecast to return to much of the province on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to the River Forecast Centre’s most recent report, snowpack levels across B.C. are at 66 per cent of normal on average, which means “significantly elevated drought hazards” are in store come summer.

Officials are set to give an update on the season’s drought and wildfire outlook on Monday.