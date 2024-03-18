B.C. could face another 'very challenging' wildfire season, officials say

The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.

Crews responded to multiple fires over the weekend, and there are many other "holdover fires" from last season that continued smoldering since the fall.

On Monday, with days left in winter, Bowinn Ma, the province's minister of emergency management and climate readiness, urged residents to begin getting an evacuation plan ready.

"We all have busy lives but nothing is more important than you and your family's safety," Ma said at a news conference.

"I realize that this is earlier than you might typically do this, but that's because this upcoming season has the potential to be a tough one."

The minister encouraged families to make time over the coming weeks to review their plans – which should include potential emergency accommodations in the event of an evacuation, such as staying with family or friends – and to prepare a grab-and-go kit.

"Ensure you have insurance and review your home insurance policy to understand how to access coverage if you are evacuated and in need of accommodation," Ma added.

El Niño conditions are expected to fade during the spring, but could still contribute to below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures over the coming months, according to the province.

Those conditions follow a months-long "precipitation deficit" recorded across most of B.C.

"The climate crisis is here and we are feeling the impacts of climate change. It is no secret that we did not accumulate the snowpack that we were hoping for in many parts of the province," Ma said.

"And while we all hope to get more rain in the months ahead, we are taking action now to prepare for what could be a very challenging season."

This is a developing story and will be updated.