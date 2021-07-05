VANCOUVER -- This summer people can finally invite friends and family over to their backyards.

Stylist and lifestyle expert Erica Wark joined CTV Morning Live to share some backyard products from Hudson's Bay's newly launched Marketplace.

Wark recommends uping the ante when entertaining by adding fresh flowers on the table. The Flower Company Canada has an array of arrangements that can be ordered from the Hudson's Bay Marketplace.

Those entertaining will want some yummy snacks and speciality foods on the table.

Items like gourmet cheese from Field Roast and delightful spreads from Jeff's Garden can be discovered and purchased from the marketplace.

Outdoor entertaining isn't just for the adults of the house. Wark featured an epic display of summer fun for kids to enjoy in their yard.

Wark highlighted a Giant Outdoor Sprinkler Dinosaur Sprayer from Splash Buddies that is sure to delight.

For those looking to create an outdoor retreat in their garden, Wark recommended a hammock from Hammock Universe.

Bird feeders can be added to create a zen environment.

At the end of the day the entire family can enjoy a fireside hang. No gathering around the fire is complete without classic s'mores.

From the marketplace Wark discovered a S'mores Kit, a Bluetooth speaker and a guitar.

All these items combined create the perfect atmosphere to make plenty of memories on warm summer nights.

Hudson's Bay:

Erica Wark