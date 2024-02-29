VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Crash causes natural gas leak, brief evacuation in Surrey: RCMP

RCMP generic
Share

A vehicle crashed into a natural gas meter in Surrey Thursday afternoon, forcing a brief and precautionary evacuation, according to authorities.

The Surrey RCMP says the collision happened near 66 Avenue and 128 Street, and they sent out a statement just before 3 p.m. The road was closed but reopened around 5 p.m.

"Fortis BC attended the scene to address the leak, and the situation has now been safely resolved," an update from Mounties said.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News