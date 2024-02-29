Crash causes natural gas leak, brief evacuation in Surrey: RCMP

A vehicle crashed into a natural gas meter in Surrey Thursday afternoon, forcing a brief and precautionary evacuation, according to authorities.

The Surrey RCMP says the collision happened near 66 Avenue and 128 Street, and they sent out a statement just before 3 p.m. The road was closed but reopened around 5 p.m.

"Fortis BC attended the scene to address the leak, and the situation has now been safely resolved," an update from Mounties said.