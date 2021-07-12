VANCOUVER -- An area of downtown Kelowna has been evacuated due to a "significant incident" involving the collapse of an industrial crane.

Mounties said emergency crews responded to the incident at St. Paul Street at Bernard Avenue Monday morning.

Photos taken from the area show a large crane that appears to have collapsed at a construction site.

"The area around St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue is being closed down as emergency services responds to a significant incident with an industrial crane," Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

"Due to safety concerns, the area is being evacuated. If you are in this area, please leave as soon as possible in a safe manner."

As a result of the incident, Mounties said power has been disrupted to a significant section of the downtown core, prompting them to ask drivers to avoid the entire area. As of noon, BC Hydro didn't have the outage listed on its website yet.

"RCMP is working to safely evacuate those impacted and is asking all motorists to avoid the entire downtown core at this time," a news release from Kelowna RCMP said.

Specifically, the area around Bernard Avenue, St. Paul Street, Doyle Avenue and Bertram Street are all closed to the public until further notice, Mounties said.

Details on any possible injuries weren't given by RCMP in their initial statements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.